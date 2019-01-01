Klabin SA manufactures and sells timber, pulp, and a variety of paper products. It owns and operates forests in Brazil and harvests timber. The timber is either sold to third parties or transported to the firm's mills, which produce pulp and paper products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type: forestry, paper, conversion, and pulp. The forestry segment involves operations related to planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees and selling timber to third parties; the other segments involve the production and sale of paper products. The paper and pulp segments contribute heavily to the company's overall revenue. Klabin has a global presence.