Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/77.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
19.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
160M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cypherpunk Holdings Inc is engaged in investing in technologies and crypto currencies. Its Cypherpunk Index is an index of privacy-focused coins, weighted by market cap.

Cypherpunk Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cypherpunk Holdings (KHRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cypherpunk Holdings (OTCPK: KHRIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cypherpunk Holdings's (KHRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cypherpunk Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Cypherpunk Holdings (KHRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cypherpunk Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Cypherpunk Holdings (KHRIF)?

A

The stock price for Cypherpunk Holdings (OTCPK: KHRIF) is $0.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:37:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cypherpunk Holdings (KHRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cypherpunk Holdings.

Q

When is Cypherpunk Holdings (OTCPK:KHRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Cypherpunk Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cypherpunk Holdings (KHRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cypherpunk Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cypherpunk Holdings (KHRIF) operate in?

A

Cypherpunk Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.