QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3 - 13.72
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
486.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kahoot ASA is a game-based learning platform. The company offers Learning & development platform, E-learning, Gamification, Game-based learning, Interactive presentations, Trivia, Events, Conferences, Engagement, Formative assessment, Compliance training, and Policy training. The company operates in Norway, United States, United Kingdom, France, and Finland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kahoot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kahoot (KHOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kahoot (OTCPK: KHOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kahoot's (KHOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kahoot.

Q

What is the target price for Kahoot (KHOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kahoot

Q

Current Stock Price for Kahoot (KHOTF)?

A

The stock price for Kahoot (OTCPK: KHOTF) is $3.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:24:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kahoot (KHOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kahoot.

Q

When is Kahoot (OTCPK:KHOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kahoot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kahoot (KHOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kahoot.

Q

What sector and industry does Kahoot (KHOTF) operate in?

A

Kahoot is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.