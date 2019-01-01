ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Krung Thai Bank
(OTCPK:KGTFF)
0.42
00
Last update: 2:13PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.32 - 0.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 14B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.5K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E8.1
50d Avg. Price0.41
Div / Yield0.01/2.90%
Payout Ratio15.54
EPS0.63
Total Float-

Krung Thai Bank (OTC:KGTFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Krung Thai Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$29.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Krung Thai Bank using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Krung Thai Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Krung Thai Bank (OTCPK:KGTFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Krung Thai Bank

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Krung Thai Bank (OTCPK:KGTFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Krung Thai Bank

Q
What were Krung Thai Bank’s (OTCPK:KGTFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Krung Thai Bank

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.