Krung Thai Bank PCL is a state-owned Thai bank. The country's Ministry of Finance acts as the bank's major shareholder and owns just over half of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank offers a group of financial services that include asset management, leasing, computer services, legal services, financial advisory services, and other general business service subsidiaries. Traditional banking loans are the vast majority of the bank's earning assets. Loan varieties include corporate, medium enterprise, small business, multi-purpose, government, overseas, personal, and wholesale banking.