ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
King Global Ventures
(OTCPK:KGLDF)
0.0274
-0.0076[-21.71%]
Last update: 2:03PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.03 - 0.03
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.09
Open / Close0.03 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 150.8M
Vol / Avg.6.6K / 25.3K
Mkt Cap4.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

King Global Ventures (OTC:KGLDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

King Global Ventures reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of King Global Ventures using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

King Global Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
When is King Global Ventures (OTCPK:KGLDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for King Global Ventures

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for King Global Ventures (OTCPK:KGLDF)?
A

There are no earnings for King Global Ventures

Q
What were King Global Ventures’s (OTCPK:KGLDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for King Global Ventures

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.