Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
147.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
King Global Ventures Inc is an exploration/development-stage company. The company is a junior prospecting and natural-resource company focused on growing exploration and mineral assets. The company's properties are located in Newfoundland and Quebec, Canada and Nicaragua.

King Global Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy King Global Ventures (KGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of King Global Ventures (OTCPK: KGLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are King Global Ventures's (KGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for King Global Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for King Global Ventures (KGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for King Global Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for King Global Ventures (KGLDF)?

A

The stock price for King Global Ventures (OTCPK: KGLDF) is $0.0364 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:52:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does King Global Ventures (KGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for King Global Ventures.

Q

When is King Global Ventures (OTCPK:KGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

King Global Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is King Global Ventures (KGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for King Global Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does King Global Ventures (KGLDF) operate in?

A

King Global Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.