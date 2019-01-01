Kingfisher (OTC:KGFHY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kingfisher
Kingfisher Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KGFHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Kingfisher downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kingfisher, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kingfisher was filed on November 23, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kingfisher (KGFHY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Kingfisher (KGFHY) is trading at is $6.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.