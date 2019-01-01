ñol

Kingfisher
(OTCQX:KGFHY)
6.525
-0.19[-2.83%]
At close: Jun 7
Day High/Low6.37 - 6.57
52 Week High/Low5.76 - 10.47
Open / Close6.39 / 6.53
Float / Outstanding- / 1B
Vol / Avg.194.1K / 201.2K
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E6.75
50d Avg. Price6.5
Div / Yield0.33/4.88%
Payout Ratio29.67
EPS-
Total Float-

Kingfisher (OTC:KGFHY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Kingfisher

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Kingfisher Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Kingfisher (KGFHY)?
A

The latest price target for Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KGFHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Kingfisher (KGFHY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Kingfisher downgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Kingfisher (KGFHY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kingfisher, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kingfisher was filed on November 23, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2019.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Kingfisher (KGFHY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kingfisher (KGFHY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Kingfisher (KGFHY) is trading at is $6.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

