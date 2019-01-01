|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTCPK: KGBLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs
The stock price for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTCPK: KGBLY) is $42.31 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:20:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs.
Kingboard Laminates Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs.
Kingboard Laminates Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.