Kingboard Laminates Hldgs
(OTCPK:KGBLY)
38.12
00
Last update: 11:17AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low38.12 - 42.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 124.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap4.8B
P/E5.51
50d Avg. Price40.33
Div / Yield4.78/12.55%
Payout Ratio29.9
EPS-
Total Float-

Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTC:KGBLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kingboard Laminates Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kingboard Laminates Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kingboard Laminates Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTCPK:KGBLY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTCPK:KGBLY)?
A

There are no earnings for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs

Q
What were Kingboard Laminates Hldgs’s (OTCPK:KGBLY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs

