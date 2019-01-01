ñol

KEFI Gold and Copper
(OTCPK:KFFLF)
0.01
00
Last update: 9:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.01 - 0.01
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.02
Open / Close0.01 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.9B
Vol / Avg.10K / -
Mkt Cap39.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

KEFI Gold and Copper (OTC:KFFLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KEFI Gold and Copper reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KEFI Gold and Copper using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

KEFI Gold and Copper Questions & Answers

Q
When is KEFI Gold and Copper (OTCPK:KFFLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for KEFI Gold and Copper

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KEFI Gold and Copper (OTCPK:KFFLF)?
A

There are no earnings for KEFI Gold and Copper

Q
What were KEFI Gold and Copper’s (OTCPK:KFFLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for KEFI Gold and Copper

