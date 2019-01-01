QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
29.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KEFI Gold and Copper PLC is an exploration and development company with a focus on gold and copper. Its principal activities include exploration for mineral deposits of precious base metals and other minerals that are capable of commercial exploitation, including topographical, geological, geochemical and geophysical studies and exploratory drilling. The company focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield and operates through the Mineral Exploration and Corporate segments. It has operations in Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Cyprus, Turkey, and Bulgaria. The company projects include Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah EL.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KEFI Gold and Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KEFI Gold and Copper (KFFLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KEFI Gold and Copper (OTCGM: KFFLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KEFI Gold and Copper's (KFFLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KEFI Gold and Copper.

Q

What is the target price for KEFI Gold and Copper (KFFLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KEFI Gold and Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for KEFI Gold and Copper (KFFLF)?

A

The stock price for KEFI Gold and Copper (OTCGM: KFFLF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 18:23:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KEFI Gold and Copper (KFFLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KEFI Gold and Copper.

Q

When is KEFI Gold and Copper (OTCGM:KFFLF) reporting earnings?

A

KEFI Gold and Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KEFI Gold and Copper (KFFLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KEFI Gold and Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does KEFI Gold and Copper (KFFLF) operate in?

A

KEFI Gold and Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.