KEFI Gold and Copper PLC is an exploration and development company with a focus on gold and copper. Its principal activities include exploration for mineral deposits of precious base metals and other minerals that are capable of commercial exploitation, including topographical, geological, geochemical and geophysical studies and exploratory drilling. The company focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield and operates through the Mineral Exploration and Corporate segments. It has operations in Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Cyprus, Turkey, and Bulgaria. The company projects include Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah EL.