Korea Fund
(NYSE:KF)
28.3701
0.2901[1.03%]
Last update: 2:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low28.34 - 28.46
52 Week High/Low26.33 - 46.88
Open / Close28.34 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5M
Vol / Avg.3.8K / 8K
Mkt Cap143M
P/E19.23
50d Avg. Price29.27
Div / Yield9.11/32.44%
Payout Ratio623.97
EPS-
Total Float-

Korea Fund (NYSE:KF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Korea Fund reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Korea Fund using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Korea Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Korea Fund

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)?
A

There are no earnings for Korea Fund

Q
What were Korea Fund’s (NYSE:KF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Korea Fund

