Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
6.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
29.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KeyStar Corp is an online-based company that has two segments: e-commerce and convention services. It offers merchandise through its online store on both the retail and wholesale levels in the United States. The company is also focusing on providing 3-ply and KN95 masks at affordable rates.

KeyStar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KeyStar (KEYR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KeyStar (OTCPK: KEYR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KeyStar's (KEYR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KeyStar.

Q

What is the target price for KeyStar (KEYR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KeyStar

Q

Current Stock Price for KeyStar (KEYR)?

A

The stock price for KeyStar (OTCPK: KEYR) is $0.217 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 15:37:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KeyStar (KEYR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KeyStar.

Q

When is KeyStar (OTCPK:KEYR) reporting earnings?

A

KeyStar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KeyStar (KEYR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KeyStar.

Q

What sector and industry does KeyStar (KEYR) operate in?

A

KeyStar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.