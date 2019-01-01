QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 7.25
Mkt Cap
13.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
13.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Key Energy Services Inc is an onshore, rig-based well-servicing contractor. It provides a full range of well-services to oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. Its services include rig-based and coiled tubing-based well maintenance and workover services, well completion and re-completion services, fluid management services, fishing, and rental services, and other ancillary oilfield services. Its segment includes Rig Services, Fishing, and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services and Fluid Management Services within the United States. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Rig Services segment.

Key Energy Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Key Energy Servs (KEGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Key Energy Servs (OTCEM: KEGX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Key Energy Servs's (KEGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Key Energy Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Key Energy Servs (KEGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Key Energy Servs (OTCEM: KEGX) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting KEGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 197.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Key Energy Servs (KEGX)?

A

The stock price for Key Energy Servs (OTCEM: KEGX) is $1.01 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 18:39:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Key Energy Servs (KEGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Key Energy Servs.

Q

When is Key Energy Servs (OTCEM:KEGX) reporting earnings?

A

Key Energy Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Key Energy Servs (KEGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Key Energy Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Key Energy Servs (KEGX) operate in?

A

Key Energy Servs is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.