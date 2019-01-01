Key Energy Servs (OTC:KEGX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Key Energy Servs
Key Energy Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Key Energy Servs (OTCEM: KEGX) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting KEGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Key Energy Servs (OTCEM: KEGX) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Key Energy Servs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Key Energy Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Key Energy Servs was filed on April 15, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 15, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Key Energy Servs (KEGX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1.00 to $3.00. The current price Key Energy Servs (KEGX) is trading at is $2.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
