Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
1.08/2.60%
52 Wk
40.06 - 46.05
Mkt Cap
402M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.62
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Kansas City Life Insurance Co is a Missouri domiciled insurance company providing individual life, annuity, and group products through general agencies located throughout the United States. The company operates its business in three segments namely Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American, out of which Individual insurance segment derives maximum revenue which consists of individual insurance products for both Kansas City Life and Sunset Life and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Kansas City Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kansas City (KCLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kansas City (OTCQX: KCLI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kansas City's (KCLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kansas City.

Q

What is the target price for Kansas City (KCLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kansas City

Q

Current Stock Price for Kansas City (KCLI)?

A

The stock price for Kansas City (OTCQX: KCLI) is $41.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kansas City (KCLI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Kansas City (OTCQX:KCLI) reporting earnings?

A

Kansas City does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kansas City (KCLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kansas City.

Q

What sector and industry does Kansas City (KCLI) operate in?

A

Kansas City is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.