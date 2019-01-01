QQQ
Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in hotel and club operations, property investment and development and the provision of management services. Its segments include Hotel segment; Property segment and Investment and corporate segment. Majority of the revenue is derived from Hotel segment that is primarily engaged in the businesses of hotel room accommodation, provision of food and beverage at hotel restaurant outlets and operation of slot machines at one of the Group's hotels.

Keck Seng Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keck Seng Investments (KCKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keck Seng Investments (OTCPK: KCKSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Keck Seng Investments's (KCKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keck Seng Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Keck Seng Investments (KCKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keck Seng Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Keck Seng Investments (KCKSF)?

A

The stock price for Keck Seng Investments (OTCPK: KCKSF) is $0.44 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 18:16:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keck Seng Investments (KCKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keck Seng Investments.

Q

When is Keck Seng Investments (OTCPK:KCKSF) reporting earnings?

A

Keck Seng Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keck Seng Investments (KCKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keck Seng Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Keck Seng Investments (KCKSF) operate in?

A

Keck Seng Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.