Kutcho Copper Corp is a Canadian resource development company. Its principal activity is the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company is focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high-grade copper-zinc project in Northern British Columbia.

Kutcho Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kutcho Copper (KCCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kutcho Copper (OTCQX: KCCFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kutcho Copper's (KCCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kutcho Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Kutcho Copper (KCCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kutcho Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Kutcho Copper (KCCFF)?

A

The stock price for Kutcho Copper (OTCQX: KCCFF) is $0.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kutcho Copper (KCCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kutcho Copper.

Q

When is Kutcho Copper (OTCQX:KCCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Kutcho Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kutcho Copper (KCCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kutcho Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Kutcho Copper (KCCFF) operate in?

A

Kutcho Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.