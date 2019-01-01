QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KCCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (ARCA: KCCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF's (KCCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF.

Q

What is the target price for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KCCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KCCA)?

A

The stock price for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (ARCA: KCCA) is $24.145 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KCCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF.

Q

When is KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (ARCA:KCCA) reporting earnings?

A

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KCCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KCCA) operate in?

A

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.