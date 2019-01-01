Kobe Steel Ltd is a Japan-based company that is primarily engaged in iron and steel, aluminum and copper, construction machinery, nonconstruction machinery, and engineering businesses. Its iron and steel business involves production of steel products, steel casting and forging, and manufacturing of titanium and steel powder. Its aluminum and copper segment manufactures aluminum and copper products. Its construction machinery segment develops and manufactures construction equipment. The nonconstruction machinery segment offers industrial machinery, compressors and equipment for the nuclear and other energy industries. The engineering segment provides solutions to plants, power stations, and water treatment companies. Japan and China account for the majority of the company's revenue.