Kobe Steel Ltd is a Japan-based company that is primarily engaged in iron and steel, aluminum and copper, construction machinery, nonconstruction machinery, and engineering businesses. Its iron and steel business involves production of steel products, steel casting and forging, and manufacturing of titanium and steel powder. Its aluminum and copper segment manufactures aluminum and copper products. Its construction machinery segment develops and manufactures construction equipment. The nonconstruction machinery segment offers industrial machinery, compressors and equipment for the nuclear and other energy industries. The engineering segment provides solutions to plants, power stations, and water treatment companies. Japan and China account for the majority of the company's revenue.

Kobe Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kobe Steel (KBSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kobe Steel (OTCPK: KBSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kobe Steel's (KBSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kobe Steel.

Q

What is the target price for Kobe Steel (KBSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kobe Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for Kobe Steel (KBSTF)?

A

The stock price for Kobe Steel (OTCPK: KBSTF) is $4.84 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 20:28:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kobe Steel (KBSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kobe Steel.

Q

When is Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kobe Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kobe Steel (KBSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kobe Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does Kobe Steel (KBSTF) operate in?

A

Kobe Steel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.