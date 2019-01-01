ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KBS Real Est IT
(OTCPK:KBSR)
6.75
00
Last update: 1:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.5 - 8.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding149.4M / 149.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float-

KBS Real Est IT (OTC:KBSR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KBS Real Est IT reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$68.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KBS Real Est IT using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

KBS Real Est IT Questions & Answers

Q
When is KBS Real Est IT (OTCPK:KBSR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for KBS Real Est IT

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KBS Real Est IT (OTCPK:KBSR)?
A

There are no earnings for KBS Real Est IT

Q
What were KBS Real Est IT’s (OTCPK:KBSR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for KBS Real Est IT

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.