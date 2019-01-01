QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.5 - 8.01
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
42.35
EPS
-0.01
Shares
156M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in a diverse portfolio of real estate properties. It holds investments in office properties and mixed-use office/retail property. The investment objective is to preserve and return stockholders capital contributions and to provide the stockholders with attractive and stable cash distributions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KBS Real Est IT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KBS Real Est IT (KBSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KBS Real Est IT (OTCPK: KBSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KBS Real Est IT's (KBSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KBS Real Est IT.

Q

What is the target price for KBS Real Est IT (KBSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KBS Real Est IT

Q

Current Stock Price for KBS Real Est IT (KBSR)?

A

The stock price for KBS Real Est IT (OTCPK: KBSR) is $6.75 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:48:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KBS Real Est IT (KBSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KBS Real Est IT.

Q

When is KBS Real Est IT (OTCPK:KBSR) reporting earnings?

A

KBS Real Est IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KBS Real Est IT (KBSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KBS Real Est IT.

Q

What sector and industry does KBS Real Est IT (KBSR) operate in?

A

KBS Real Est IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.