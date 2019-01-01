Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kubient missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $537.24 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 12.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kubient's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.24 -0.20 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.16 -0.12 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 700.00K 600.00K 800.00K 400.00K Revenue Actual 855.46K 676.99K 497.57K 707.76K

