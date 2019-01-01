QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc is engaged in the development of high-strength fibers using recombinant DNA technology mainly for commercial applications. It uses genetic engineering technologies to develop fibers with greater strength, resiliency, and flexibility for use in its target markets, namely the textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries. Its products include Monster Silk, which incorporates the natural elasticity of spider silk to make a silk fiber that is more flexible than conventional silk fibers and textiles; and Dragon Silk, which combines the elasticity of Monster Silk with additional high strength elements of native spider silk. It generates the majority of its revenues from its business across the United States.

Kraig Biocraft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kraig Biocraft (KBLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kraig Biocraft (OTCQB: KBLB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kraig Biocraft's (KBLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kraig Biocraft.

Q

What is the target price for Kraig Biocraft (KBLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kraig Biocraft

Q

Current Stock Price for Kraig Biocraft (KBLB)?

A

The stock price for Kraig Biocraft (OTCQB: KBLB) is $0.082 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kraig Biocraft (KBLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kraig Biocraft.

Q

When is Kraig Biocraft (OTCQB:KBLB) reporting earnings?

A

Kraig Biocraft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kraig Biocraft (KBLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kraig Biocraft.

Q

What sector and industry does Kraig Biocraft (KBLB) operate in?

A

Kraig Biocraft is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.