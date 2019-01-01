Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc is engaged in the development of high-strength fibers using recombinant DNA technology mainly for commercial applications. It uses genetic engineering technologies to develop fibers with greater strength, resiliency, and flexibility for use in its target markets, namely the textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries. Its products include Monster Silk, which incorporates the natural elasticity of spider silk to make a silk fiber that is more flexible than conventional silk fibers and textiles; and Dragon Silk, which combines the elasticity of Monster Silk with additional high strength elements of native spider silk. It generates the majority of its revenues from its business across the United States.