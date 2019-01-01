QQQ
Koninklijke Bam Groep NV is a European construction firm with experience in mechanical, electrical, and engineering projects. It carries out residential and non-residential construction contracts and develops properties, roads, rail, healthcare, and other accommodations for various markets. The company has three operating segments: Construction and Property (which contributes the largest proportion of revenue), Civil engineering, and PPP (public private partnerships). The vast majority of its revenue is derived from Europe, with the Netherlands and the United Kingdom contributing more than half of sales.

Koninklijke Bam Groep Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke Bam Groep (KBAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke Bam Groep (OTCPK: KBAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Koninklijke Bam Groep's (KBAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke Bam Groep.

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke Bam Groep (KBAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koninklijke Bam Groep

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke Bam Groep (KBAGF)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke Bam Groep (OTCPK: KBAGF) is $2.908 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 15:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koninklijke Bam Groep (KBAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koninklijke Bam Groep.

Q

When is Koninklijke Bam Groep (OTCPK:KBAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke Bam Groep does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koninklijke Bam Groep (KBAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke Bam Groep.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke Bam Groep (KBAGF) operate in?

A

Koninklijke Bam Groep is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.