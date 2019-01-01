QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
KAT Exploration Inc is an exploration company in search for mineral deposits. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and sediment-hosted stratiform copper deposits in the eastern portion of Newfoundland.

KAT Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KAT Exploration (KATX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KAT Exploration (OTCPK: KATX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KAT Exploration's (KATX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KAT Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for KAT Exploration (KATX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KAT Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for KAT Exploration (KATX)?

A

The stock price for KAT Exploration (OTCPK: KATX) is $0.0029 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KAT Exploration (KATX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KAT Exploration.

Q

When is KAT Exploration (OTCPK:KATX) reporting earnings?

A

KAT Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KAT Exploration (KATX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KAT Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does KAT Exploration (KATX) operate in?

A

KAT Exploration is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.