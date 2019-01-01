Kao (OTC:KAOOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$346.8B
Earnings History
Kao Questions & Answers
When is Kao (OTCPK:KAOOY) reporting earnings?
Kao (KAOOY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kao (OTCPK:KAOOY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kao’s (OTCPK:KAOOY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
