Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/266K
Div / Yield
0.26/2.85%
52 Wk
8.73 - 13.87
Mkt Cap
21.7B
Payout Ratio
53.8
Open
-
P/E
20.55
EPS
12.46
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Kao is the largest household and personal care product manufacturer in Japan with a footprint across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Japan remains its largest market, contributing about 64% of sales and 70% of profits with several leading brands including Attack and Biore. Initially a soap producer established in the 1890s, Kao has expanded into cosmetics, human healthcare (mainly disposable hygiene products), and chemicals, in addition to its home care and toiletry products. Asia, the largest overseas market contributing 18% of group sales, is a key growth driver, led by expansion in China and Indonesia. It has also acquired several Western skin and haircare brands including Jergens, John Frieda, Curel, Molton Brown, and the latest, Oribe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV3.501B

Analyst Ratings

Kao Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kao (KAOOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kao (OTCPK: KAOOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kao's (KAOOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kao.

Q

What is the target price for Kao (KAOOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kao

Q

Current Stock Price for Kao (KAOOY)?

A

The stock price for Kao (OTCPK: KAOOY) is $9.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kao (KAOOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kao.

Q

When is Kao (OTCPK:KAOOY) reporting earnings?

A

Kao’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Kao (KAOOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kao.

Q

What sector and industry does Kao (KAOOY) operate in?

A

Kao is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.