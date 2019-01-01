Kao is the largest household and personal care product manufacturer in Japan with a footprint across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Japan remains its largest market, contributing about 64% of sales and 70% of profits with several leading brands including Attack and Biore. Initially a soap producer established in the 1890s, Kao has expanded into cosmetics, human healthcare (mainly disposable hygiene products), and chemicals, in addition to its home care and toiletry products. Asia, the largest overseas market contributing 18% of group sales, is a key growth driver, led by expansion in China and Indonesia. It has also acquired several Western skin and haircare brands including Jergens, John Frieda, Curel, Molton Brown, and the latest, Oribe.