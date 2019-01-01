QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
1.29/2.80%
52 Wk
44.27 - 68.75
Mkt Cap
21.9B
Payout Ratio
55.47
Open
-
P/E
20.77
EPS
62.32
Shares
474.9M
Outstanding
Kao is the largest household and personal care product manufacturer in Japan with a footprint across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Japan remains its largest market, contributing about 64% of sales and 70% of profits with several leading brands including Attack and Biore. Initially a soap producer established in the 1890s, Kao has expanded into cosmetics, human healthcare (mainly disposable hygiene products), and chemicals, in addition to its home care and toiletry products. Asia, the largest overseas market contributing 18% of group sales, is a key growth driver, led by expansion in China and Indonesia. It has also acquired several Western skin and haircare brands including Jergens, John Frieda, Curel, Molton Brown, and the latest, Oribe.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kao Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kao (KAOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kao (OTCPK: KAOCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kao's (KAOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kao.

Q

What is the target price for Kao (KAOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kao

Q

Current Stock Price for Kao (KAOCF)?

A

The stock price for Kao (OTCPK: KAOCF) is $46.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kao (KAOCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 26, 2003.

Q

When is Kao (OTCPK:KAOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kao does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kao (KAOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kao.

Q

What sector and industry does Kao (KAOCF) operate in?

A

Kao is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.