Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/170.9K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.92%
52 Wk
33.93 - 58.86
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
727.27
Open
-
P/E
377.91
EPS
0.53
Shares
27.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Kaman provides parts, components, and systems for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company makes and sells components and bearings for commercial, military, and general aircraft; provides military solutions for missile and bomb systems, and sells heavy-lift and maritime helicopters. Within Kaman's single aerospace segment, the majority of revenue comes from commercial aerospace and arm devices. Customers include the U.S. military, militaries affiliated with the U.S., and corporations. The majority of total sales come from North American accounts, with additional revenue coming from Europe and the Middle East.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.470

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV182.670M

Analyst Ratings

Kaman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaman (KAMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaman's (KAMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kaman (KAMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) was reported by Keybanc on June 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting KAMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaman (KAMN)?

A

The stock price for Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) is $41.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaman (KAMN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kaman (KAMN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) reporting earnings?

A

Kaman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Kaman (KAMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaman.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaman (KAMN) operate in?

A

Kaman is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.