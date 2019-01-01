Kaman provides parts, components, and systems for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company makes and sells components and bearings for commercial, military, and general aircraft; provides military solutions for missile and bomb systems, and sells heavy-lift and maritime helicopters. Within Kaman's single aerospace segment, the majority of revenue comes from commercial aerospace and arm devices. Customers include the U.S. military, militaries affiliated with the U.S., and corporations. The majority of total sales come from North American accounts, with additional revenue coming from Europe and the Middle East.