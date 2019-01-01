ñol

KalVista Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:KALV)
8.85
0.25[2.91%]
Last update: 12:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.51 - 8.97
52 Week High/Low8.48 - 30.7
Open / Close8.66 / -
Float / Outstanding22.4M / 24.5M
Vol / Avg.419.6K / 244.6K
Mkt Cap217.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.92
Total Float22.4M

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KalVista Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 10

EPS

$-0.920

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings Recap

 

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.93.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KalVista Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) reporting earnings?
A

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were KalVista Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:KALV) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

