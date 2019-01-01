KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.93.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

