KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KalVista Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.93.
Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KalVista Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $-0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.