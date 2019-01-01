Kajima Corp provides civil engineering and project management for multiple industries. It works in multiple phases, from planning and development to maintenance and renovation. The company constructs skyscrapers, power plants, office buildings, and other large structures. It enters contracts to complete construction work at the designated site, and add the necessary improvements. The company has five reportable segments: civil engineering, building construction, real estate development and other, domestic subsidiaries, and overseas subsidiaries. Kajima utilizes research and development for all segments, and allows engineers to receive training and enhance expertise through various programs. Japan accounts for majority of total revenue.