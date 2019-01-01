ñol

ENEOS Holdings
(OTCPK:JXHLY)
8.50
0.4328[5.36%]
Last update: 1:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.47 - 8.5
52 Week High/Low6.91 - 8.86
Open / Close8.47 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 8.5K
Mkt Cap13.6B
P/E4.46
50d Avg. Price7.47
Div / Yield0.39/4.87%
Payout Ratio18.53
EPS75.02
Total Float-

ENEOS Holdings (OTC:JXHLY), Dividends

ENEOS Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ENEOS Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ENEOS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ENEOS Holdings (JXHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENEOS Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own ENEOS Holdings (JXHLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENEOS Holdings (JXHLY). The last dividend payout was on December 21, 2010 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next ENEOS Holdings (JXHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENEOS Holdings (JXHLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on December 21, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for ENEOS Holdings (OTCPK:JXHLY)?
A

The most current yield for ENEOS Holdings (JXHLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 21, 2010

