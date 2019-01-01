Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$16.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$16.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Coffee Holding Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Coffee Holding Co Questions & Answers
When is Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) reporting earnings?
Coffee Holding Co (JVA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Coffee Holding Co’s (NASDAQ:JVA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.