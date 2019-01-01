Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Coffee Holding Co
Coffee Holding Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) was reported by Maxim Group on April 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting JVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ: JVA) was provided by Maxim Group, and Coffee Holding Co maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Coffee Holding Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Coffee Holding Co was filed on April 30, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 30, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Coffee Holding Co (JVA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $9.00. The current price Coffee Holding Co (JVA) is trading at is $2.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
