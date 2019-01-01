|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Juma Technology (OTCEM: JUMT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Juma Technology.
There is no analysis for Juma Technology
The stock price for Juma Technology (OTCEM: JUMT) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 16:16:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Juma Technology.
Juma Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Juma Technology.
Juma Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.