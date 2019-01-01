QQQ
Juma Technology Corp is a specialized convergence systems integrator with a complete suite of services for the implementation and management of an entity's data, voice and video requirements.

Juma Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Juma Technology (JUMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Juma Technology (OTCEM: JUMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Juma Technology's (JUMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Juma Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Juma Technology (JUMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Juma Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Juma Technology (JUMT)?

A

The stock price for Juma Technology (OTCEM: JUMT) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 16:16:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Juma Technology (JUMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Juma Technology.

Q

When is Juma Technology (OTCEM:JUMT) reporting earnings?

A

Juma Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Juma Technology (JUMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Juma Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Juma Technology (JUMT) operate in?

A

Juma Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.