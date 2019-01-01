QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd operates as a holding company. The firm through its subsidiaries provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It is organized into five main reportable segments - Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, and Life Insurance. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Life Insurance segment. In addition to serving as a holding company, the company operates a hotel and hospital businesses and also provides group shared services.

Japan Post Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Post Holdings (JPPHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Post Holdings (OTCPK: JPPHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Japan Post Holdings's (JPPHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Post Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Post Holdings (JPPHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Post Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Post Holdings (JPPHY)?

A

The stock price for Japan Post Holdings (OTCPK: JPPHY) is $8.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Post Holdings (JPPHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Post Holdings.

Q

When is Japan Post Holdings (OTCPK:JPPHY) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Post Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Post Holdings (JPPHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Post Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Post Holdings (JPPHY) operate in?

A

Japan Post Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.