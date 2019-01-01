ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Johnson & Johnson
(NYSE:JNJ)
177.7889
1.3689[0.78%]
Last update: 10:36AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low177.09 - 178.44
52 Week High/Low155.72 - 186.69
Open / Close177.49 / -
Float / Outstanding2.6B / 2.6B
Vol / Avg.743.3K / 7.7M
Mkt Cap467.8B
P/E23.78
50d Avg. Price179.2
Div / Yield4.52/2.56%
Payout Ratio57.14
EPS1.96
Total Float2.6B

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Dividends

Johnson & Johnson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Johnson & Johnson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.54%

Annual Dividend

$4.52

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Johnson & Johnson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson & Johnson. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.13 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ) will be on June 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $1.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)?
A

Johnson & Johnson has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was $1.13 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.