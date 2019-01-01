ñol

Jardine Matheson Hldgs
(OTCPK:JMHLY)
57.55
0.20[0.35%]
Last update: 9:33AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low57.55 - 57.55
52 Week High/Low50 - 65.69
Open / Close57.55 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 289.4M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 16K
Mkt Cap16.7B
P/E9.54
50d Avg. Price55.48
Div / Yield2/3.49%
Payout Ratio28.62
EPS0
Total Float-

Jardine Matheson Hldgs (OTC:JMHLY), Dividends

Jardine Matheson Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jardine Matheson Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 16, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Jardine Matheson Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JMHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jardine Matheson Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on October 17, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JMHLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JMHLY). The last dividend payout was on October 17, 2012 and was $0.32

Q
How much per share is the next Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JMHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JMHLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.32 on October 17, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Jardine Matheson Hldgs (OTCPK:JMHLY)?
A

Jardine Matheson Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JMHLY) was $0.32 and was paid out next on October 17, 2012.

