There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Jefferson Security Bank W Va provides a full range of banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses and commercial businesses located in its service area. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and other loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, cash management, remote deposit capture services, credit and debit cards, as well as provides security tips.

Jefferson Security Bank W Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jefferson Security Bank W (JFWV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jefferson Security Bank W (OTCPK: JFWV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jefferson Security Bank W's (JFWV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jefferson Security Bank W.

Q

What is the target price for Jefferson Security Bank W (JFWV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jefferson Security Bank W

Q

Current Stock Price for Jefferson Security Bank W (JFWV)?

A

The stock price for Jefferson Security Bank W (OTCPK: JFWV) is $101.6 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:20:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jefferson Security Bank W (JFWV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Jefferson Security Bank W (JFWV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Jefferson Security Bank W (OTCPK:JFWV) reporting earnings?

A

Jefferson Security Bank W does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jefferson Security Bank W (JFWV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jefferson Security Bank W.

Q

What sector and industry does Jefferson Security Bank W (JFWV) operate in?

A

Jefferson Security Bank W is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.