Jefferson Security Bank W Va provides a full range of banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses and commercial businesses located in its service area. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and other loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, cash management, remote deposit capture services, credit and debit cards, as well as provides security tips.