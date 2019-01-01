JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT (NASDAQ:JFBRW), Quotes and News Summary

JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT (NASDAQ: JFBRW)
You can purchase shares of JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT (NASDAQ: JFBRW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT.
There is no analysis for JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT
The stock price for JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT (NASDAQ: JFBRW) is $0.328 last updated Today at August 26, 2022, 7:58 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT.
JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JEFFS' BRANDS LTD WT.