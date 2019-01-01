QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Jbt Bancorp Inc operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services, including trust services. It offers personal banking, business banking, online and mobile banking. Further, it is also involved in investment, trust, and retirement-related activities.

Jbt Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jbt Bancorp (JBTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jbt Bancorp (OTCPK: JBTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jbt Bancorp's (JBTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jbt Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Jbt Bancorp (JBTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jbt Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Jbt Bancorp (JBTC)?

A

The stock price for Jbt Bancorp (OTCPK: JBTC) is $28.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:15:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jbt Bancorp (JBTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jbt Bancorp.

Q

When is Jbt Bancorp (OTCPK:JBTC) reporting earnings?

A

Jbt Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jbt Bancorp (JBTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jbt Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Jbt Bancorp (JBTC) operate in?

A

Jbt Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.