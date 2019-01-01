Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.6M
Earnings History
Janux Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) reporting earnings?
Janux Therapeutics (JANX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.62, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Janux Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:JANX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $482K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
