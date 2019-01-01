Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) was reported by B of A Securities on July 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting JANX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 236.54% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) was provided by B of A Securities, and Janux Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Janux Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Janux Therapeutics was filed on July 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Janux Therapeutics (JANX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price Janux Therapeutics (JANX) is trading at is $10.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
