IZON Network Inc is a provider of on-course technology and Global Positioning System services to golf course operators and golfers. The company has created a proprietary and private media platform that connects highly valued luxury consumers with advertisers. Using the Android tablets, golfers access a number of core useful applications and services such as accurate yardages, aerial hole views, and GPS-based course navigations. The tablets are installed on golf carts and connect wirelessly to the Web through Sprint's nationwide network. The company's GPS tools include Scorecard, Email Gathering, Beverage Cart Tools, Battery Consumption, and Advertising.