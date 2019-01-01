QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IZON Network Inc is a provider of on-course technology and Global Positioning System services to golf course operators and golfers. The company has created a proprietary and private media platform that connects highly valued luxury consumers with advertisers. Using the Android tablets, golfers access a number of core useful applications and services such as accurate yardages, aerial hole views, and GPS-based course navigations. The tablets are installed on golf carts and connect wirelessly to the Web through Sprint's nationwide network. The company's GPS tools include Scorecard, Email Gathering, Beverage Cart Tools, Battery Consumption, and Advertising.

IZON Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IZON Network (IZNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IZON Network (OTCEM: IZNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IZON Network's (IZNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IZON Network.

Q

What is the target price for IZON Network (IZNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IZON Network

Q

Current Stock Price for IZON Network (IZNN)?

A

The stock price for IZON Network (OTCEM: IZNN) is $0.0015 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:07:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IZON Network (IZNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IZON Network.

Q

When is IZON Network (OTCEM:IZNN) reporting earnings?

A

IZON Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IZON Network (IZNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IZON Network.

Q

What sector and industry does IZON Network (IZNN) operate in?

A

IZON Network is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.