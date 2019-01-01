QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
42.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Zeolite Corp is a Canada-based company that markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products. The company's operating segments include the exploration and development segment; and the retail and commercial sales segment which is the key revenue driver. The revenue comprises of sales of zeolite product, commissions earned on sales of zeolite product, and royalties earned on bulk zeolite material shipped from its site in Princeton.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl Zeolite Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Zeolite (IZCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Zeolite (OTCPK: IZCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Zeolite's (IZCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Zeolite.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Zeolite (IZCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Zeolite

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Zeolite (IZCFF)?

A

The stock price for Intl Zeolite (OTCPK: IZCFF) is $0.1323 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:25:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Zeolite (IZCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Zeolite.

Q

When is Intl Zeolite (OTCPK:IZCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Zeolite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Zeolite (IZCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Zeolite.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Zeolite (IZCFF) operate in?

A

Intl Zeolite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.