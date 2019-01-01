QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (IXEH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCEM: IXEH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc.'s (IXEH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc..

Q

What is the target price for IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (IXEH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (IXEH)?

A

The stock price for IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCEM: IXEH) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 19:14:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (IXEH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc..

Q

When is IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCEM:IXEH) reporting earnings?

A

IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (IXEH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. (IXEH) operate in?

A

IX ENERGY HOLDINGS INC by IX Energy Holdings, Inc. is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.