There is no Press for this Ticker
Irwin Resources Inc is a venture capital company. It is doing business in the exploration of gold and silver mining as well as investments in oil and gas producing properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Irwin Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Irwin Resources (IWRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Irwin Resources (OTCEM: IWRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Irwin Resources's (IWRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Irwin Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Irwin Resources (IWRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Irwin Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Irwin Resources (IWRS)?

A

The stock price for Irwin Resources (OTCEM: IWRS) is $0.000001 last updated Mon May 10 2021 15:35:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Irwin Resources (IWRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irwin Resources.

Q

When is Irwin Resources (OTCEM:IWRS) reporting earnings?

A

Irwin Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Irwin Resources (IWRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Irwin Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Irwin Resources (IWRS) operate in?

A

Irwin Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.