There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
AFP Imaging Corp is a United States based manufacturer and distributor of equipment used for generating, capturing and producing dental, veterinary and medical diagnostic images through digital imaging technologies and chemical processing of photosensitive materials.

AFP Imaging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AFP Imaging (IWKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AFP Imaging (OTCEM: IWKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AFP Imaging's (IWKS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AFP Imaging.

Q

What is the target price for AFP Imaging (IWKS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AFP Imaging

Q

Current Stock Price for AFP Imaging (IWKS)?

A

The stock price for AFP Imaging (OTCEM: IWKS) is $0.5001 last updated Tue Dec 15 2020 16:08:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AFP Imaging (IWKS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFP Imaging.

Q

When is AFP Imaging (OTCEM:IWKS) reporting earnings?

A

AFP Imaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AFP Imaging (IWKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AFP Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does AFP Imaging (IWKS) operate in?

A

AFP Imaging is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.